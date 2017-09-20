Sabrina the Teenage Witch Series in Development at CW From ‘Riverdale’ Team

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
Sabrina the Teenage Witch could soon be returning to television.

The CW and Warner Bros. Television are developing a new one-hour drama based around the character for the 2018-2019 season, Variety has learned.

The potential series would be based on the Archie Comics series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” which reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and witchcraft. The series is described as being tonally in the vein of horror classics like “Rosemary’s Baby” and “The Exorcist,” and will see Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature as a half-witch, half-mortal  while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family, and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Should the project move forward, it would serve as a companion series to “Riverdale,” the dark reimagining of the Archie Comics that puts Archie and the rest of his high school friends at the heart of a murder mystery.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, chief creative officer of Archie Comics, will serve as writer and executive producer on “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” Lee Toland Krieger, who has directed multiple episodes of “Riverdale,” will direct and executive produce. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater–all executive producers on “Riverdale”–will also executive produce. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. TV.

The project has a good chance of being ordered to series, given Berlanti’s longstanding relationship with the network. He currently executive produces CW shows “Riverdale,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Arrow,” “The Flash,” and “Supergirl.” He will also executive produce the upcoming CW series “Black Lightning.”

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” was spunoff into its own comic book series after the character played a significant role in the comic series “Afterlife with Archie.” Melissa Joan Hart previously played the character in the live-action, multi-cam series “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” which aired for seven seasons. It aired on ABC for its first four, then moved to The WB (now The CW) for its final three.

    1. cdhaskell says:
      September 20, 2017 at 11:14 am

      I can’t wait to see how close the new series will be to the comic book version. I hope that there will be a crossover between Sabrina and Riverdale series.

      Reply

