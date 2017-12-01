Sabrina the Teenage Witch Series Moves From CW to Netflix With 20-Episode Order

The new series about Sabrina the Teenage Witch is on the move.

The untitled series based on the Archie Comics character is headed to Netflix with a 20-episode, two season order. It was originally in development at The CW to serve as a companion series to fellow Archie Comics property “Riverdale.” It is unclear if the shows will still exist in the same universe given the fact they will air on different platforms. Under the new deal, Warner Bros. TV will retain total ownership of the Sabrina series, whereas “Riverdale” is a co-production with CBS TV Studios.

The one-hour drama is based on the comic “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” which reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and witchcraft. The series is described as being tonally in the vein of horror classics like “Rosemary’s Baby” and “The Exorcist,” and will see Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature as a half-witch, half-mortal while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family, and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, chief creative officer of Archie Comics, will serve as writer and executive producer. Lee Toland Krieger, who has directed multiple episodes of “Riverdale,” will direct and executive produce. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater–all executive producers on “Riverdale”–will also executive produce. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. TV.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” was spunoff into its own comic book series after the character played a significant role in the comic series “Afterlife with Archie.” Melissa Joan Hart previously played the character in the live-action, multi-cam series “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” which aired for seven seasons. It aired on ABC for its first four, then moved to The WB (now The CW) for its final three.

Season 1 of “Riverdale” is currently available on Netflix, which is credited with boosting the show’s ratings in Season 2. “Riverdale” is currently outperforming its first season to the tune of 50 percent in the key ratings measures.