ESPN Host Ryen Russillo Arrested for Trespassing in Wyoming

ESPN radio and television host Ryen Russillo was arrested in Jackson, Wyo., on Wednesday morning for criminal trespassing, Jackson police said in a press release.

Officers responded to a call at about 3:30 a.m. about an intoxicated man refusing to leave the caller’s condo. Once police arrived, Russillo was found lying in a bedroom, clearly intoxicated. He displayed slurred speech, glassy bloodshot eyes, and was unable to answer questions coherently.

The 42-year-old host of “The Ryen Russillo Show” on ESPN did not seem to know where he was, according to the press release, and could not answer questions as to where he was staying. He did not appear to have forced entry into the condo, but rather entered through a door “which had not been properly secured.”

Since he entered the residence illegally and did not leave when he was asked to, Rusillo was arrested for criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor offense punishable by a fine of $750. Will Cain filled in for Russillo on Wednesday’s episode of “The Russillo Show” and announced that he would continue to host the show for the rest of the week.

Russillo has appeared on ESPN TV and radio since 2009. The network is “looking into it,” a spokesperson told Variety.