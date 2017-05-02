Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live With Kelly’ Debut Lifts Series in Monday Ratings

Kelly Ripa’s announcement that Ryan Seacrest will be the new co-host of “Live with Kelly” on Monday lifted the syndicated daytime talk show to strong ratings.

According to Nielsen data, “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” as it will now be known, delivered a 3.1 household rating, the show’s best delivery in that measurement since its post-Oscar show in February. It also drew a 1.3 rating in women 25-54. The numbers were good enough to make the show the number one syndicated talk show on Monday in both measurements, topping “Dr. Phil” and “Ellen.”

Ripa and Seacrest announced the surprise choice at the start of Monday’s edition of the show, which Ripa has hosted since early 2001. Seacrest’s move into the seat next to Ripa comes nearly a year after Ripa’s former co-host, Michael Strahan, left the Disney-distributed show for an anchor slot on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“Ryan is a quintessential broadcaster and at the top of his game,” said Ripa in a statement. “I am thrilled to start my mornings with him every day, and we are so fortunate at ‘Live’ to have him join the family. Ryan is a close friend and his star shines as brightly off camera as it does on. His tremendous success is only matched by his impeccable reputation. Plainly said, everyone loves him, and so will our daily viewers.”

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” is distributed in national syndication by Disney-ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Ripa, and Seacrest.