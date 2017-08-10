Ryan Seacrest Productions Sets Scripted Development Deal With ABC Studios

Ryan Seacrest Productions has set a development pact for scripted projects with ABC Studios.

The multi-year deal strengthens Seacrest’s ties to Disney, where he is working as co-host of the syndicated morning show “Live With Kelly and Ryan” and will be on the Alphabet’s air next year as host of ABC’s revival of “American Idol.” He’s also the longtime host of ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Ryan Seacrest Productions (RSP) had previously been under a scripted development deal with CBS Television Studios that ended earlier this month.

As part of the move to ABC Studios, Nina Wass has re-upped her contract to serve as president of scripted programming for RSP. Andrea Shay has also extended as exec VP.

“Nina and RSP are tremendous assets to our studio,” said Patrick Moran, president of ABC Studios. “Her taste, contacts and abilities are the best in the industry.”

RSP’s scripted slate at present includes the Jennifer Lopez NBC drama “Shades of Blue,” which has been renewed for a third season, and the upcoming Netflix comedy “Insatiable.” Wass, an industry vet who previously worked for OWN and Witt-Thomas-Harris Productions, joined RSP in 2012.

“Under Nina’s leadership, our scripted team has achieved great success. Her creativity, hard work and key talent relationships have helped us achieve an impressive slate, in a short period of time,” said Seacrest. “We’ve all worked with ABC Studios in the past, and we hope our partnership will serve to further our collective success.”