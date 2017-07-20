Ryan Seacrest Returning to Host ‘American Idol’ Revival

Seacrest … in!

After months of talks and speculation, Ryan Seacrest will officially return to host the “American Idol” revival on ABC. The network made announcement after Seacrest broke the news on Thursday morning’s “Live With Kelly and Ryan.”

“It’s genuinely hard to put into words what ‘American Idol’ means to me,” Seacrest said in a statement. “I’m so grateful for the show and all the career and life opportunities it’s allowed me to experience. It’s been an incredible journey from day one. To be asked to return this year, at my new home at Disney|ABC, is an honor, if not a bit surreal. I believe ABC is the perfect home for ‘Idol,’ and I’ve every confidence the show’s legions of fans will love it – especially ‘Idol’’s best traditions of showcasing heartwarming stories, remarkable talent discovery, and, best of all, making dreams come true.”

ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said much of “American Idol’s” success can be attributed to Seacrest.

“We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of ‘American Idol’ with Ryan at the helm,” Dungey said. “So much of ‘American Idol’s’ overwhelming success can be attributed to Ryan, whose larger-than- life personality and laudable dedication to creating quality entertainment has made him a true master of his craft. His talent is limitless, and I can’t think of a more appropriate person to honor the ‘Idol’ legacy as it takes on new life than the man who has been there through it all.”

