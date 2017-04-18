Ryan Seacrest will continue on as host and executive producer of E! Entertainment’s “Live from the Red Carpet” under an extension of his current deal, the company announced Tuesday.

“I’m excited to continue my longstanding relationship with E! and the ‘Live from the Red Carpet,’ franchise,” said Seacrest. “NBCUniversal – Adam, along with Steve, Bonnie, Frances and too many other executives to name them all – have been very supportive of me and my various creative endeavors this past decade, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Seacrest launched Ryan Seacrest Productions (RSP) in 2006, which has since become an Emmy-winning entertainment production powerhouse creating unscripted, scripted and digital programming. RSP produces the E! hit cable series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and its spin-offs, as well as “Live from the Red Carpet,” Bravo’s “Shahs of Sunset,” and CMT’s “I Love Kellie Pickler.” Additionally, RSP produces “Shades of Blue,” a NBC drama series starring Jennifer Lopez.

On radio, Seacrest is host of “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” his number one nationally syndicated LA morning drive-time show for iHeartMedia’s 102.7 KIIS-FM, as well as a nationally-syndicated Top 40 radio show.

“Ryan has been a valued partner and a beloved face on ‘Live from the Red Carpet’ for over a decade and we look forward to continuing our collaboration for the hit franchise,” said Adam Stotsky, president of E! “In addition, Ryan has been instrumental as a producing partner in helping to solidify E!’s position as a leader in unscripted programming for millennial women. It’s exciting that together we will be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ later this year.”

“Live from the Red Carpet” continues to be a major draw for E! in both linear ratings and online. In the 2017 awards season, E! delivered 165 million total engagements across platforms, up 23% versus 2016.

E!’s “Live From the Red Carpet” is produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions and Wilshire Studios. Seacrest, Gary Snegaroff, Eddie Delbridge, Shaun Smith and Gerry Johnston are executive producers.