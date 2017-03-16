Ryan Murphy is at it again.

The mega-creator behind “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story” and the just-launched “Feud” is working on yet another anthology series at FX, titled “Pose,” Variety has confirmed.

FX declined to comment on the project.

“Pose” is a period piece set in the mid-’80s in New York City, examining the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in Manhattan: the emergence of the luxury Trump-era universe, the ball culture world, and downtown social and literary scene.

Created by Murphy, who would also direct the first episode, “Pose” will be co-written by Brad Falchuck and up-and-coming scribe Stephen Canals. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, the Emmy-winning duo behind “Crime Story” who recently inked an overall deal with FX Productions, will also serve as executive producers.

Casting is currently underway, according to Deadline, which first broke the news, though the site reported that the project has been ordered to a series and will debut in 2018 — Variety sources say “Pose” has not been greenlit, and at this point, is in development and nearing a pilot order.

Of course, Murphy’s track record with FX gives “Pose” a leg up at the network. “Pose” marks a continuation in Murphy’s long-standing relationship with FX, which is home to his genre-breaking and award-winning series, “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story” and “Feud,” which is currently airing its first season, starring Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon. Murphy started at the cable network with “Nip/Tuck,” and then went on to create Fox’s groundbreaking series “Glee” and “Scream Queens,” which has aired two seasons, and most likely will not return for a third. Should “Scream Queens” not continue, Murphy would have four shows on the air, if “Pose” went to series.

Murphy has a jam-packed slate at FX, as the second and third seasons of “American Crime Story” — Season 2 about Hurricane Katrina and Season 3 about the Versace murder — are both set to premiere in 2018. Murphy has also optioned the rights to a Monica Lewinsky-based book as the source material for a potential fourth season of “Crime Story.” “Feud” has been renewed for a second season, which will revolve around the Charles and Diana saga, and “American Horror Story” has been picked up for two more seasons, taking the horror anthology through Season 9.