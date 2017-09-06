Ryan Murphy Sells Nurse Ratched Series Starring Sarah Paulson to Netflix

Ryan Murphy and Sarah Paulson are together again, with Netflix ordering a series that will explore the origins of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” character Nurse Ratched.

Netflix has given the series a two-season, 18 episode commitment. It begins in 1947 and will track Ratched as she morphs from an average nurse into the monstrous authority figure she became in the novel and subsequent film. Paulson will star as the infamous nurse, with Murphy attached as executive producer.

Along with Murphy, Michael Douglas, who produced the film, will also serve as an executive producer. Aleen Keshishian, Margaret Riley and Jacob Bernstein of Lighthouse Management Media will also executive produce. Evan Romansky, who created and wrote the project, will co-executive produce. Paulson will produce along with Paul Zaentz from the Saul Zaentz Company. The Saul Zaentz Company controls the rights to the film. Fox 21 Television will produce. Murphy is currently under an overall deal at 20th Century Fox TV.

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” was originally a novel written by Ken Kesey that was published in 1962. It was subsequently adapted into the 1975 film of the same name, which was produced by Douglas and Saul Zaentz.

