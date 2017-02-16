With so many shows under his belt, Ryan Murphy is bound to have a miss or two.

The prolific producer appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Wednesday night to promote his new FX show “Feud.”

When asked by a caller which of the hundreds of “Glee” musical numbers he regretted the most, Murphy replied, “I’m mortified that we did ‘Gangsta Style’ by Psy. I will say, like, not our finest moment.”

Fellow “WWHL” guest Taran Killam corrected Murphy, saying that name of the Korean rapper’s hit was “Gangnam Style.”

Murphy laughed, “I can’t believe I got that wrong.”

The “Glee” cast performed “Gangnam Style” in Season 4, with South Korean-born Jenna Ushkowitz taking the lead on the vocals. Watch the performance below:

At the time, the dance song was a global sensation. (It’s netted 2.7 billion YouTube views since it was uploaded four years ago).

Murphy also revealed which season of “American Horror Story” was his least favorite: “Season 4, ‘Freak Show.’ Because it was so hard for me to make.”

The upcoming season of “AHS” will be focused on the presidential election.