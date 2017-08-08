Ryan Murphy Fox Series ‘9-1-1’ Casts Peter Krause to Star Opposite Angela Bassett

Peter Krause has been cast as the male lead in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Fox drama “9-1-1,” Variety has learned.

Krause will star opposite Angela Bassett, who was announced as the series lead when the show was ordered in May. The procedural drama explores the high-pressure experiences of police, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

Krause is a television veteran, having most recently appeared in the ABC Shondaland drama “The Catch.” He is also known for his roles on shows like “Parenthood,” “Sports Night,” “Six Feet Under,” and “Dirty Sexy Money” along with guest roles on “Seinfeld,” “Ellen,” “Party of Five,” and “Spin City.” He is repped by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.

The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy and Falchuk are currently under an overall deal with the studio. The pilot is created, written and executive-produced by Murphy and Falchuk. Tim Minear is an executive producer and will serve as showrunner. McG will direct the series premiere episode. “9-1-1” is being eyed for a 2018 launch.

The series is the latest in a long line of projects Murphy has in the works. He is set to debut the seventh season of “American Horror Story” in September, with a special Comic-Con announcement revealing this season’s theme will be “Cult.” He has also begun work on “American Crime Story” Seasons 2, 3, and 4 following the success of “People v. O.J. Simpson” in Season 1. Season 2 was originally supposed to explore the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, but that plotline has been bumped to Season 3. Season 2 will now focus on the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace. Season 4 will explore the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewisnky scandal. Murphy is also prepping Season 2 of “Feud,” which will focus on Prince Charles and Princess Diana.