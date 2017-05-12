Ryan Murphy Drama ‘911’ With Angela Bassett Set for Series Order From Fox

Fox is nearing a straight-to-series pickup for “911,” a procedural drama from Ryan Murphy. Angela Bassett is set to star.

Murphy and longtime collaborator Brad Falchuck are set to executive produce the drama, an “ER”-style procedural about 911 operators. Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, where Murphy and Falchuck have an overall deal, “911” is being eyed for a 13-episode order and a midseason launch.

Fox has yet to officially cancel Murphy and Falchuck’s current series at the network, “Scream Queens.” The two producers also have “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story,” and the upcoming “Pose” and Fox cable sibling FX. Murphy also has anthology series “Feud” at FX.

Bassett starred in four seasons of “American Horror Story” — “Coven,” “Freak Show,” “Hotel” and “Roanoke.” It is unknown whether she will be a cast member in the horror anthology’s upcoming seventh season.

Fox is expected to announce the series order for “911” at its upfront presentation next week in New York.

Murphy is represented by CAA; Falchuk by WME and Gendler & Kelly; Bassett by Gersh, Lighthouse Entertainment, and Fox Rothschild.