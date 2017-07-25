‘Queer as Folk,’ ‘Doctor Who’ Showrunner to Receive Edinburgh Achievement Award

British screenwriter Russell T. Davies, famed for his groundbreaking gay series “Queer as Folk” and the successful reboot of “Doctor Who,” will receive the Edinburgh TV Festival’s Outstanding Achievement Award next month.

The festival announced Tuesday that Davies will pick up the award in the Scottish capital on Aug. 24 and hold an onstage conversation with longtime collaborator Nicola Shindler of Red Production Co.

Davies revived “Doctor Who” for the BBC in 2005 and spun off two additional series, “Torchwood” and “The Sarah Jane Adventures.” A champion of gay-themed stories, he also created the “Cucumber,” “Banana” and “Tofu” series for Channel 4. Other works by Davies include “Bob & Rose,” “The Second Coming,” and Casanova.

The Bafta-winning writer is currently adapting “A Very English Scandal,” about British politician Jeremy Thorpe, who was accused of putting out a contract on his wife’s life, for the BBC. The show will air on flagship channel BBC One in 2018, and will be directed by Stephen Frears and star Hugh Grant.

“I am delighted that Russell is returning to the TV Festival to receive our Outstanding Achievement Award,” said the festival’s advisory chair, Diederick Santer. “He’s the man behind some of the nation’s favorite dramas, and his career continues to be incredibly successful and remarkably varied.”

The Edinburgh TV Festival, a yearly event, runs from Aug. 23 to 25.