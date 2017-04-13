The executive who leads Fox News Channel and who guides the direction of its parent corporation told staffers Thursday that he was pleased with performance at both the cable-news outlet and its sister operation, Fox Business Network, even as a controversy continues to rage around one of the company’s most recognizable anchors, Bill O’Reilly.

“As we enter this new spring season, I’d like to take the opportunity to wish those celebrating, a wonderful Passover and Easter holiday. The first few months of this year have already given us much to be thankful for,” said Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of 21st Century Fox and chairman of Fox News, said in a memo distributed Thursday. “Fox News just delivered its highest-rated quarter ever and remains number one in cable in both prime time and total day, while Fox Business has surpassed CNBC as the number one business channel on television. I am tremendously proud of our entire team and truly grateful for the hard work everyone has contributed to ensure our continued future success.”

Murdoch made no mention of O’Reilly or the contretemps surrounding the anchor. O’Reilly has taken a vacation from his venerable Fox News Channel program, “The O’Reilly Factor,” as the parent company awaits the results of an investigation into