RuPaul’s Life to Serve as Basis for Hulu Series With J.J. Abrams Producing

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
RuPaul
David Fisher/REX Shutterstock

Hulu is developing a series based on the life of RuPaul with J.J. Abrams serving as executive producer, Variety has confirmed.

The series, currently titled “Queen,” will present a fictionalized version of RuPaul’s rise to prominence beginning in 1980’s New York up to the present day as a world-renowned drag queen and global icon for the LGBT community.

RuPaul will executive produce along with Gary Lennon, who will also write the script. Abrams and Ben Stephenson will executive produce through Abrams’ Bad Robot banner. Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato will executive produce through World of Wonder. Warner Bros. Television will produce. Bad Robot is currently under an overall deal at Warner Bros. TV. RuPaul, Lennon, and Bad Robot are repped by CAA.

RuPaul, whose full name is RuPaul Andre Charles, rose to fame in the New York club scene. He skyrocketed to fame with the release of the dance track “Supermodel (You Better Work).” The song and music video became a major hit on MTV, leading RuPaul to sign a contract with MAC Cosmetics, making him the first drag queen supermodel. He is best known for hosting “The RuPaul Show” on VH1 and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and its spinoffs for both Logo and VH1.

In addition to “Queen,” Bad Robot is also developing the series “Castle Rock” at Hulu, which is set in the Stephen King multi-verse. “Castle Rock” has landed a 10-episode first season order, with Hulu describing the project as an “ongoing series,” meaning it’s not intended to be a 10-episode limited run.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad