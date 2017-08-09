RuPaul’s Life to Serve as Basis for Hulu Series With J.J. Abrams Producing

Hulu is developing a series based on the life of RuPaul with J.J. Abrams serving as executive producer, Variety has confirmed.

The series, currently titled “Queen,” will present a fictionalized version of RuPaul’s rise to prominence beginning in 1980’s New York up to the present day as a world-renowned drag queen and global icon for the LGBT community.

RuPaul will executive produce along with Gary Lennon, who will also write the script. Abrams and Ben Stephenson will executive produce through Abrams’ Bad Robot banner. Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato will executive produce through World of Wonder. Warner Bros. Television will produce. Bad Robot is currently under an overall deal at Warner Bros. TV. RuPaul, Lennon, and Bad Robot are repped by CAA.

RuPaul, whose full name is RuPaul Andre Charles, rose to fame in the New York club scene. He skyrocketed to fame with the release of the dance track “Supermodel (You Better Work).” The song and music video became a major hit on MTV, leading RuPaul to sign a contract with MAC Cosmetics, making him the first drag queen supermodel. He is best known for hosting “The RuPaul Show” on VH1 and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and its spinoffs for both Logo and VH1.

In addition to “Queen,” Bad Robot is also developing the series “Castle Rock” at Hulu, which is set in the Stephen King multi-verse. “Castle Rock” has landed a 10-episode first season order, with Hulu describing the project as an “ongoing series,” meaning it’s not intended to be a 10-episode limited run.