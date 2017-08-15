Marvel-Hulu Series ‘Runaways’ Casts Julian McMahon (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming Marvel-Hulu series “Runaways” has added Julian McMahon to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series follows the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against their parents when the kids discover they are part of an evil underground organization. McMahon will play Jonah. While his origins and ultimate intentions are unknown, he is a pivotal player in the main characters’ rebellion against their parents.

“We’re incredibly excited to add Julian to our exceptional cast and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the world of Marvel’s ‘Runaways,'” said executive producers and showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

This is not McMahon’s first foray into the Marvel world. He previously starred as Dr. Doom in the 2005 version of “Fantastic Four” and its sequel “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.” He is also well known for his starring role in the FX series “Nip/Tuck,” which was created by Ryan Murphy. He recently appeared in series “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” and the mini-series adaptation of “Childhood’s End.”

McMahon also stars in Stephan Elliott’s upcoming comedy-drama, “Flammable Children,” opposite Guy Pearce, Rhada Mitchell, and Kylie Minogue. Jamie Hilton and Al Clark produce the film. He can also be seen in the Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Eric B. Fleischman produced indie thriller, “Monster Party,” directed by Chris Von Hoffmann. He stars opposite Robin Tunney, Erin Moriarty, Virginia Gardner–who also stars on “Runaways”– Sam Strike, and Lance Reddick.

He is repped by MGMT. Entertainment, Paradigm, and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman, LLP.

“Runaways” is executive produced by Schwartz and Savage along with Marvel’s head of television, Jeph Loeb, and Jim Chory. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski will also produce. The series is a co-production with Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios.