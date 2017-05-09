‘Rosewood’ Canceled at Fox After 2 Seasons

“Rosewood” has been canceled after two seasons at Fox, Variety has learned.
Series stars Morris Chestnut and Jaina Lee Ortiz made the announcement on their social media accounts in a pair of lengthy posts praising the show’s cast and crew.
Chestnut starred as Dr. Beaumont Rosewood, Jr., the most brilliant private pathologist in Miami uses his highly sophisticated autopsy lab to perform for-hire autopsies to uncover clues that the Miami PD can’t see. Ortiz played Detective Annalise Villa, Rosewood’s friend and partner.
The series was produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Temple Hill, with Todd Harthan, Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Andy Berman, and Daran Sarafian executive producing.
The show originally aired Wednesday’s as the lead-in to “Empire,” where it enjoyed solid ratings. But it was moved to Thursdays and then Fridays this season, and the ratings quickly plummeted. It closed out Season 2 down over 50% in the key demo and nearly 40% in total viewers compared to Season 1.
I am very grateful about the part that everyone took in Rosewood's journey, because everyone was truly an integral part; the writers who crafted great story-lines, the actors who brought these stories to life, the production crew who sustained the show's infrastructure, and the terrific fans who embraced this phenomenon and became just as much a part of Rosewood as anyone else. FOX provided a platform for a show that made strides in diversity and the images it projected, as all-inclusive. We were able to peer into the lives of characters who displayed their hopes, dreams, courage and fears. Rosewood also helped reinforce a newer definition of Family, as a group of people who most care for and support one another. The Rosewood family, itself was an Extremely Special group of people who’ll be friends forever. This is not only a part of the industry, it's a part of life. When one door closes, two more can open… Thank you all for your continued #onelove and support. See you back on the screen soon. Big and Small. #PEACE – MC
Today is a special day. Today I say goodbye to my very first show, Rosewood. I say goodbye to Detective Annalise Villa. Damn, I'm gonna miss that woman. To my partner in crime/the guy who mentored me and showed me the ropes on set. The beautiful Morris Chestnut, and when I say beautiful, I mean his HEART, his SOUL. He is the most selfless person I think I've ever met. Kind and gracious. Our rock. Our captain. 5 days a week, 14 hours a day, he became one of my best-friends. Love you, Morrisito. The cast…you're my family. To all the hardworking crew and writers… you showed me what "movie magic" was really made out of. It's created on the backs of your hard work. Last but not least, this show and it's incredible characters were created by Todd Harthan. This guy said yes when everyone else told me no, and it has changed my life forever. I adore you. 💙 Gotta give a shoutout to all the fans who have supported and loved us from day 1. The love you expressed via social media for the characters and the story is something we will cherish forever. Love u all! #Rosewood #Rosilla #2Seasons #grateful
