‘Rosewood’ Canceled at Fox After 2 Seasons

“Rosewood” has been canceled after two seasons at Fox, Variety has learned.

Series stars Morris Chestnut and Jaina Lee Ortiz made the announcement on their social media accounts in a pair of lengthy posts praising the show’s cast and crew.

“I am very grateful about the part that everyone took in Rosewood’s journey, because everyone was truly an integral part; the writers who crafted great story-lines, the actors who brought these stories to life, the production crew who sustained the show’s infrastructure, and the terrific fans who embraced this phenomenon and became just as much a part of Rosewood as anyone else,” Chestnut wrote on his Instagram page.

“Today is a special day. Today I say goodbye to my very first show, Rosewood,” Ortiz wrote on Instagram. “I say goodbye to Detective Annalise Villa. Damn, I’m gonna miss that woman.To my partner in crime/the guy who mentored me and showed me the ropes on set. The beautiful Morris Chestnut, and when I say beautiful, I mean his HEART, his SOUL. He is the most selfless person I think I’ve ever met.”

Read both of their posts in full below.

Chestnut starred as Dr. Beaumont Rosewood, Jr., the most brilliant private pathologist in Miami uses his highly sophisticated autopsy lab to perform for-hire autopsies to uncover clues that the Miami PD can’t see. Ortiz played Detective Annalise Villa, Rosewood’s friend and partner.

The series was produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Temple Hill, with Todd Harthan, Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Andy Berman, and Daran Sarafian executive producing.

The show originally aired Wednesday’s as the lead-in to “Empire,” where it enjoyed solid ratings. But it was moved to Thursdays and then Fridays this season, and the ratings quickly plummeted. It closed out Season 2 down over 50% in the key demo and nearly 40% in total viewers compared to Season 1.

More to come…