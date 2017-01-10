Rosemary Mercedes has been promoted to executive vice president and chief communications officer of Univision Communications, the company said Tuesday. She had been serving as the company’s interim head of corporate communications, and will report to Randy Falco, the company’s president and CEO.

Mercedes will be responsible for defining the overall communications strategy for the company, which operates the Univision Spanish-language broadcast network. as well as the Fusion cable network and a group of digital sites housed under its Gizmodo Media unit. She will also oversee Univision’s media relations approach for all corporate and business matters, industry issues, and programming and talent publicity efforts.

“Rosemary is a trusted leader, strategic thinker and an excellent communicator whose skills have proven to be invaluable in telling UCI’s unique and compelling story in an ever-evolving industry,” said Falco, in a prepared statement. “She has been instrumental in building and optimizing our best-in-class corporate communications and public relations teams, leveraging digitally-enabled, multiplatform strategies to align our communications with how content is consumed today. UCI is one of the most influential companies in the media industry and I am confident that Rosemary will continue to broaden our reach through the next phase of our dynamic journey.”

“I am pleased to have the opportunity to lead UCI’s corporate communications and public relations team in our shared purpose to advocate for, empower and invigorate our loyal Hispanic American community and Univision’s growing multicultural audience,” said Mercedes, in a statement.” I am extremely proud of the work we have accomplished in my time at Univision, and I am eager to continue building the profile of this innovative and influential organization.”

Mercedes has nearly 20 years of public relations experience working in various roles across sectors, including non-profit and higher education. She earned a master of arts in corporate and public communications from Seton Hall University, where she also mentors current undergraduate students through the Communication Honors Associates Mentoring Program. Mercedes also serves on the executive steering committee for eMERGE, UCI’s network of young professionals dedicated to representing the unique voice of next generation leaders.