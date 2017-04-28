‘Roseanne’ Revival in the Works with Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert

A revival of the popular sitcom “Roseanne” is in the works with original cast members Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, and Sara Gilbert already on board, Variety has confirmed.

The project is currently being shopped to both broadcast networks and streaming services. The original series ran for nine seasons on ABC and was widely praised for its portrayal of working class Americans.

Of course, Gilbert and Goodman staged their own mini-reunion of the series back in March. Goodman appeared on the CBS daytime show “The Talk,” on which Gilbert is a co-host. During the episode, the pair revived their beloved character, Dan and Darlene Conner, for the first time since the original series ended.

Revivals of old shows are all the rage of late. Fox debuted “24: Legacy” in January, while a new season of “Prison Break” began airing on the network in April. Last year, Netflix debuted a four-episode continuation of “The Gilmore Girls,” with more episodes potentially on the way. In addition, NBC is producing a new 12-episode run of “Will & Grace,” which will air during the 2017-2018 season, while Showtime is preparing to launch new episodes of David Lynch’s cult classic series “Twin Peaks.”

Deadline first reported this news.

More to come…