‘Roseanne’ Revival Sets March Premiere Date at ABC

The revival of “Roseanne” has an official premiere date, ABC announced Friday.

The new installment of the classic sitcom will debut on March 27 at 8 p.m ET/PT in a special hour-long premiere. It will then air in its regular Tuesday 8 p.m. time slot beginning April 3, followed by “The Middle,” which will move to 8:30.

The complete original cast of the original show is returning for the nine-episode revival, including: Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky). Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, will also appear in another role. Johnny Galecki, who currently stars on CBS’ “Big Bang Theory,” will reprise the role of David in one episode. In addition, Ames McNamara and Emma Kenney have been cast as David and Darlene’s children.

Tom Werner and Bruce Helford will return as executive producers, with Whitney Cummings, Tony Hernandez, Barr and Gilbert also executive producing. Carsey-Werner Television will produce.

The original series ran for nine seasons on ABC and was widely praised for its portrayal of working class Americans. The series followed the Conner family as they tried to scrape out a living in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois.