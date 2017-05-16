‘Roseanne’ Revival Lands at ABC

The planned revival of classic sitcom “Roseanne” is moving forward at ABC, network president Channing Dungey said Tuesday.

“We’re rebooting ‘Roseanne,'”Dungey said on a conference call with reporters when asked about the show, adding it is being eyed for a midseason debut. ABC had been competing with Netflix for the new installment of the show.

The eight-episode reboot will feature the original cast – Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky). Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, will also appear in another role. Johnny Galecki, who played David, currently stars on the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.”

Tom Werner and Bruce Helford will return as executive producers, with Barr and Gilbert also executive producing. The original series ran for nine seasons on ABC and was widely praised for its portrayal of working class Americans. The series followed the Conner family as they tried to scrape out a living in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois. The series also starred Laurie Metcalf–who won multiple Emmys for her portrayal of Roseanne’s sister, Jackie–as well as “Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki and Estelle Parsons.

Barr was also nominated for four Emmys during the shows run, winning one, in addition to five Golden Globe nominations, again winning one. Goodman received seven Emmy nominations for the series, along with four Golden Globe nominations, of which he won one. Gilbert received two Emmy nominations for the series, losing out both times in the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category to Metcalf.

“Roseanne” marks the latest old series to be brought back for new episodes. Among many others, Fox debuted “24: Legacy” in January, while a new season of “Prison Break” began airing on the network in April. Last year, Netflix debuted a four-episode continuation of “The Gilmore Girls,” with more episodes potentially on the way. In addition, NBC is producing a new 12-episode run of “Will & Grace,” which will air during the 2017-2018 season, while Showtime is preparing to launch new episodes of David Lynch’s cult classic series “Twin Peaks.”