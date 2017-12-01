You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Roseanne’ Revival to Bring Back Johnny Galecki as David

Johnny Galecki is officially coming back to “Roseanne,” Variety has confirmed.

Galecki, who currently stars on the CBS series “The Big Bang Theory,” is set to reprise his role as David–Darlene’s boyfriend–on the upcoming new installment of the ABC series, appearing in one episode. Whitney Cummings, who is executive producing the series, shared an image of a director’s chair with Galecki’s name on it on Instagram on Friday.

Galecki was among the only members of the original cast whose involvement in the new show was in question. The original cast that had already signed on are: Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky). Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, will also appear in another role. In addition, Ames McNamara and Emma Kenney  have been cast as David and Darlene’s children.

Galecki is repped by WME and Management 360.

Tom Werner and Bruce Helford will return as executive producers, with Cummings, Barr and Gilbert also executive producing. The original series ran for nine seasons on ABC and was widely praised for its portrayal of working class Americans. The series followed the Conner family as they tried to scrape out a living in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois.

The revival also got an extra episode order before it even premieres. Instead of the planned eight episodes, the series will now air for nine episodes this spring. ABC had officially ordered the project to series back in May.

