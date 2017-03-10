While we always knew that Dan Conner would support his daughter, Darlene, no matter what, we now have concrete proof.

On Friday’s episode of “The Talk,” host Sara Gilbert reunited with her “Roseanne” on-screen dad John Goodman to revive their memorable characters for the first time in 20 years.

As the harmonica plays, dragging fans back to memories of the show’s 1988-1997 run, the Conners’ yellow house and big blue truck flash on screen. Sitting in an almost-perfect copy of the Conner family living room, Goodman lounges against the iconic granny square quilt with the ever-present dinosaur perched on the dresser behind them.

“So, uh, there’s something I’ve been wanting to talk to you about for a while now,” Gilbert’s Darlene tells an open-mouthed, dazed Goodman.

“I don’t know how to say this. I’m a talk show host,” she reveals.

Goodman cracks a joke about how he and his wife (Roseanne Barr) “will support you.” The audience breaks out into raucous laughter, as does Goodman, who adds, “you know, for a minute there, I thought you were gonna tell me you were gay.”

Gilbert is, of course, gay, so the knowing crowd laughs along with them, waiting for Gilbert to confirm, but she only says, “Let’s save something for halftime.”

The adorable reunion hearkens back to the good ol’ days of “Roseanne,” when fans were welcomed into the home of a working class Illinois family full of humor and joy.

Goodman just received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He also stars in “Kong: Skull Island,” premiering Friday — the same day of the show’s sketch.