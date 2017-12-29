Carl Reiner Remembers Rose Marie: ‘She Was a Force of Nature’

Legendary actress and comedienne Rose Marie died Thursday in Van Nuys, Calif., at age 94.

Rose Marie’s career spanned nine decades, and she started out as a toddler in vaudeville. She was best known for her role as Sally Rogers on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” for which she received three Emmy nominations. The documentary “Wait for Your Laugh,” which was released in November, chronicled her life and career.

Carl Reiner, creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” told Variety that Rose Marie was his first and only choice for the role of Sally Rogers. “She was a force of nature, that woman,” he said. “Her life and career was just unreal.”

He also tweeted “I was so sad to learn of the passing of Rosemarie. There’s never been a more engaging & multi-talented performer. In a span of 90 years, since she was four, dear Rosie performed on radio, in vaudeville, night clubs, films, TV, & Vegas & always had audiences clamoring for ‘more!!'”

“The Dick Van Dyke Show” writer Bill Persky said “She never failed to deliver.”

In recent years, she was active on social media, and in keeping with that her fans took to Twitter to express their grief and celebrate her life and accomplishments.

Larry King said “TV would never have been the same without her.”

Comedian Paula Poundstone said the documentary on her came “just in the nick of time.”

Writer-producer Larry Karaszewski said the comedians of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” made him realize comedy writing was an actual job.

Writer and director Matt Oswalt wrote “RIP Rose Marie, you were a breath of fresh air on Twitter and I rediscovered you again as I binge-watched the Dick Van Dyke Show recently.”

“I loved watching reruns of The Dick van Dyke Show as a kid.,” wrote producer and writer Gennifer Hutchinson. “One’s path is made up of many tiny influences that all come together to push you in the direction you’re meant to go. Rose Marie’s Sally was, no doubt, one of those influences for me. Thank you for that.”

Actor Ron Perlman wrote “Thanks for lifting us all up, dear Rose Marie.”

“So glad Rose Marie got to hear from so many fans on Twitter how much she meant to everybody before she left us,” wrote producer Robert Schooley.

Willie Aames paid tribute to Marie by writing “Thank you for being such a wonderful, kind and immensely talented pioneer. I loved every minute we worked together! You ‘gave’em hell’ since 1928. RIP my dear. You will be missed.”

Producer Bill Prady reflected on his experiences with Marie saying, “I’m heartbroken over the loss of Rose Marie. I met her years ago when she and Morey Amsterdam guested on Caroline in the City. We reconnected this year and there was nothing more delightful then seeing a text from her. What a life and career.”

Maureen McCormick posted “Rest In Peace Rose Marie! Thank you for bringing my family and I a lifetime of happiness and laughter! One of my greatest childhood memories was gathering around our [TV] set to watch “The Dick Van Dyke Show” Honored to have worked w you on the pilot “Faculty Lounge’ Love you.”

Rest In Peace Rose Marie!

Gilbert Gottfried posted a simple “R. I. P. Rose Marie.”

Her Twitter page announced the news of her death, saying “It is with broken hearts that we share the terribly sad news that our beloved Rose Marie passed away this afternoon.”

