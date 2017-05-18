Roger Ailes: Rupert Murdoch ‘Shocked and Grieved’ by Fox News Founder’s Death

Rupert Murdoch issued a statement Thursday mourning the loss of Fox News founder Roger Ailes, who died this morning at age 77.
“Everybody at Fox News is shocked and grieved” by Ailes’ death, the executive chairman of 21st Century Fox and Fox News Channel wrote. “Roger played a huge role in shaping America’s media over the last thirty years,” he wrote.
Murdoch was one of many Fox News figures who penned tributes to the late television and political figure. Sean Hannity wrote that “were it not for Roger Ailes, I would not be the person I am today.”
Laura Ingraham tweeted, “I will miss his friendship dearly.”
Read Rupert Murdoch’s full statement below:
Everybody at Fox News is shocked and grieved by the death of Roger Ailes.
A brilliant broadcaster, Roger played a huge role in shaping America’s media over the last thirty years. He will be remembered by the many people on both sides of the camera that he discovered, nurtured and promoted. Roger and I shared a big idea which he executed in a way no one else could have. In addition, Roger was a great patriot who never ceased fighting for his beliefs.
At 21st Century Fox we will always be enormously grateful for the great business he built. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Elizabeth and son Zachary.
Ailes was a remarkable entertainment executive who had both vision and talent. While there is no excusing his treatment of women in his employ, if he had performed his magic at, say, MSNBC, he would have been lionized by the lefties in spite of his misbehavior just like they lionized Mary Jo Kopechne’s killer. Not that anyone would want to, but Ailes could have hit on Maddow all day, and that would have been just cool. The lefties in charge can even hit on White House interns at will.
Ailes was extremely effective. But his sin was that he was a conservative. THAT was unforgivable.
– Krumhorn