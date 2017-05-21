Roger Ailes’ Son Vows During Eulogy That He’s ‘Coming After’ Accusers

Friends and family of Roger Ailes gathered Saturday in Palm Beach, Fla., for a memorial service at which the Fox News’ founder’s son reportedly vowed to go after those who accused his father of sexual harassment and other misdeeds.

A report on the service by the website LifeZette quoted 17-year-old Zachary Ailes as vowing as part of his eulogy to clear his father’s name.“I want all the people who betrayed my father to know that I’m coming after them and hell is coming with me,” according to LifeZette.

Laura Ingraham, LifeZette’s editor-in-chief, was among the 65 people who attended the service at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church, per the report. Others on hand included Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Bill Hemmer and radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Guilfoyle hailed Ailes as a “champion of women,” per LifeZette. Ailes was forced out of Fox News after 20 years last July when former anchor Gretchen Carlson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him. An internal investigation at Fox News uncovered other allegations of questionable behavior by Fox News’ powerful and influential leader.

    1. Damon Tammas says:
      May 21, 2017 at 9:09 am

      Your daddy will burn in hell, not only for being a predator, but for splitting this country in half for decades to come. I suppose you’ll join him after that. At a EULOGY for piss sake. Apple/tree.

      Reply
    2. JK says:
      May 21, 2017 at 9:00 am

      He should vow to never allowed a man to use his power to be a sexual predator.

      Reply
