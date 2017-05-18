Roger Ailes: Colleagues and Critics React to Fox News Founder’s Death

Colleagues of Roger Ailes took to social media to pay tribute to the former Fox News chairman and CEO. Ailes died Thursday at the age of 77.

Former President George Bush said he was not sure he’d be president without Ailes “great talent” and “loyal help.”

He wasn't perfect, but Roger Ailes was my friend & I loved him. Not sure I would have been President w/o his great talent, loyal help. RIP. — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 18, 2017

Sean Hannity heaped praise on Ailes on Twitter, followed by a lengthy statement, and then a phone interview.

He praised his former boss for his “enthusiasm, energy, with, humor and raw instinctive intelligence.”

His endless enthusiasm, energy, wit, humor and raw instinctive intelligence will be greatly missed. https://t.co/d4Qafc8Wx3 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 18, 2017

“Love and prayers to Beth and Zach. R.I.P Roger – you changed television as we know it,” wrote Bret Baier

Love and prayers to Beth and Zach. R.I.P Roger – you changed television as we know it. https://t.co/1vjhGFQaDc — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) May 18, 2017

Geraldo Rivera responded in shock: “OMG #RogerAiles is gone, devastating news, & Erica & I send our condolences to Beth, their son Zack & the entire family. He was a great man,” he wrote.

RIP #RogerAiles one of the most impt broadcasters in history-The genius who created #FoxNews -a good friend, who loved his family & country — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 18, 2017

“Roger Ailes founded one of the most important and successful media outlets in American history. I will miss his friendship dearly. RIP,” wrote Laura Ingraham.

Roger Ailes founded one of the most important and successful media outlets in American history. I will miss his friendship dearly. RIP. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 18, 2017

Kim Guilfoyle called him “a mentor.”

RIP #RogerAiles sending my love and prayers to Beth & Zachary. Roger was a friend and a mentor to so many of us @FoxNews he will be missed — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) May 18, 2017

Alex Jones tweeted a screenshot of the Drudge Report announcing Ailes’ death, stating, “We stand on his shoulders.”

Rodger Ailes Dead! RIP founder of modern talk radio and Fox News.. Say what you want but we stand on his shoulders. pic.twitter.com/SWcU1aLBP5 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) May 18, 2017

Stacey Dash weighed in, “My condolences to Roger Ailes’ family. I knew Roger. He was a friend. And, he was a gentleman.”

My condolences to Roger Ailes' family. I knew Roger. He was a friend. And, he was a gentleman. #condolences #RogerAiles — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) May 18, 2017

Rev. Jesse Jackson said they had “mutual respect” for one another.

Politically we did not see eye to eye. But there was mutual respect. He helped a lot of people. I will miss him very much. RIP #RogerAiles https://t.co/Wq6c9eCil1 — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) May 18, 2017

Former Fox News anchors Megyn Kelly or Gretchen Carlson, who accused Ailes of sexual harassment, were silent on social media as of noon ET on Thursday.

Others sent their sympathies to his alleged victims, including academics Marc Lamont Hill, Rula Jebreal, and screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer.

Roger Ailes has died. Wow. Sending deep and heartfelt condolences to everyone who was abused, harassed, exploited, and unjustly fired by him — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) May 18, 2017

Roger Ailes has died. To all the women humiliated, harassed, demeaned & bullied – You are brave, loved & admired for standing & speaking up. — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) May 18, 2017

My deepest condolences to the women Roger Ailes harassed and the great country his fake news station has nearly destroyed. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) May 18, 2017

Jack Antonoff reacted to Ailes’ death, and the death of Chris Cornell, which was also announced Thursday morning. “roger ailes was a sexual predator who ruined many lives. chris cornell was a brilliant artist. world was made better and worse today,” he wrote.

roger ailes was a sexual predator who ruined many lives. chris cornell was a brilliant artist. world was made better and worse today — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) May 18, 2017

Activist Imrann Siddiqi described Ailes as being “the man responsible for monetizing anti-Muslim bigotry.”

Roger Ailes: The man responsible for monetizing anti-Muslim bigotry the last 16 years.

It's been real. — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) May 18, 2017

Gabriel Sherman, a New York magazine reporter who wrote an unauthorized biography of Ailes, noted the polarizing reaction to his posting.

Ailes death reverberating through the Fox News community. A longtime executive writes, "Such a sudden end to a complicated man." — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) May 18, 2017