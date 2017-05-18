Roger Ailes: Medical Examiner Reveals Cause of Death

Ousted Fox News chief Roger Ailes died from complications of a head injury, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner said in a report on Thursday.

Ailes “died this morning of complications of a subdural hematoma after he fell at home injuring his head,” said the report. “Hemophilia contributed to his death and his manner of death was accidental. There was no evidence of foul play.”

Ailes died just three days after his 77th birthday. He was a towering figure in the fast-paced business of cable news, but sexual harassment allegations forced him out of Fox News last year.

TMZ had previously reported that Ailes fell in his Florida home eight days ago, which led to his death. He was known to have battled health issues in the past.

Ailes’ former Fox News colleagues have commented on his death throughout the day, with Rupert Murdoch saying in a statement, “He will be remembered by the many people on both sides of the camera that he discovered, nurtured and promoted.”

Before he was at Fox News, where he helped launch the careers of such personalities as Sean Hannity, Bill O’Reilly, Megyn Kelly, and Greta Van Susteren (who later sued him for sexual harassment), he was a political consultant, helping to elect presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush.