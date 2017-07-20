‘Rocko’s Modern Life’ Revival First Teaser Unveiled by Nickelodeon

Rocko, I have a feeling we’re not in the ’90s anymore.

Nickelodeon released a first look at the reboot of its beloved cartoon “Rocko’s Modern Life” at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday afternoon during the show’s panel. The clip features voice actors Carlos Alazraqui, Tom Kenny, Doug Lawrence and Charlie Adler, creator Joe Murray, and director Cosmo Segurson.

“Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling” picks up with Rocko, Heffer, and Filburt’s return back to Earth after being blasted into outer space in 1996. The teaser shows Rocko and his crew embracing (or at least trying to embrace) the modern world for the first time — technology and all.

Back in their home of O-Town, the trio is introduced to now long-adapted traditions, including iPhones, social media, food trucks, energy drinks, and 3D printers. While his friends adapt to the new social and technological realities of the modern age, Rocko clings to his nostalgia for the past, believing it can save him from the tortures of present day.

“The 21st century is a very dangerous century,” a frazzled Rocko concludes.

The reboot reunites Murray and the entire original voice cast, along with Segurson, for the TV movie special slated to air on Nickelodeon in 2018.

Watch the full clip here or above.