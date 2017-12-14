‘Good Morning America’s’ Robin Roberts to Omarosa: ‘Bye, Felicia’

Robin Roberts had some parting words for Omarosa Manigault Newman amid news that the former “Apprentice” contestant and one of President Donald Trump’s advisers, is resigning and plans to leave her White House position next month: “Bye, Felicia.”

The two-word dismissal, originating from the 1995 movie “Friday,” was in reference to Newman promising a tell-all from inside the Trump White House. “When I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear,” she said in an ABC News interview.

“She said she has a story to tell, I’m sure she’ll be selling that story,” Roberts said Thursday on “Good Morning America.”

In the same conversation with ABC News about her departure, Newman said, “I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed Wednesday that Newman will leave her post on Jan. 20. “Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” Sanders said. “We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.”

Trump acknowledged her resignation on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. “Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success,” he wrote.