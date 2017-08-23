Robert Zemeckis, Jeff Rake Score Put Pilot Order for Missing Plane Mystery Series at NBC

Robert Zemeckis and Jeff Rake have gotten a put pilot order at NBC for a new series that centers around a plane that mysteriously disappeared, Variety has confirmed.

The series, currently titled “Manifest,” follows the passengers of a plane that disappears from radar and returns five years later after being untraceable and presumed lost at sea. No time has passed for those on the plane but, for their loved ones at home, a long five years have gone by.

Rake will executive produce and write. Zemeckis will executive produces through his Compari Entertainment banner Compari’s Jack Rapke will also executive produce, while Compari’s Jackie Levine will co-executive produce. Warner Bros. Television, where Zemeckis is set up under an overall deal, will produce. Zemeckis and Rake are repped by WME.

This is Zemeckis’ second put pilot order in the past few weeks, with ABC giving out such an order for a “Jetsons” live action series that Zemeckis will also executive produce.

More to come…