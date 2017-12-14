Warner Bros. Finds ‘No Evidence of Wrongdoing’ by Robert Knepper on ‘iZombie’ Set

Warner Bros. has conducted a misconduct investigation into “iZombie” star Robert Knepper and found know evidence of misdeeds on the set of the DC Comics-inspired drama.

“We were deeply concerned about recent allegations regarding Robert Knepper,” said Warner Bros. TV in a statement to Variety. “As a result, we conducted an internal inquiry with some of the cast and crew of iZOMBIE. We found no evidence of wrongdoing on the set of the show. We have taken and will continue to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved, which is our top priority.”

Knepper, also known for his role on Fox’s “Prison Break” was accused of sexual assault by a veteran costume designer in a report last month in the Hollywood Reporter. In that article, Susan Bertram said that, while the two of them were working on the film “Gas Food Lodging” in 1991, Knepper reached under her dress, grabbed her crotch, shoved her against a wall and told her, “I’m going to fuck your brains out.” Bertram said that she freed herself from Knepper and ran to a bathroom, where she discovered that she had suffered physical trauma and bleeding as a result of the encounter.