Unscripted Exec Rob Smith Departs Endemol Shine

Rob Smith is departing his post as head of unscripted programming at Endemol Shin North America. A 15-year veteran of Endemol Shine and its predecessor, Endemol, Smith is expected to exit at the end of the year.

“The timing was right for me to move on,” Smith said. “Fifteen years is a long time, and I’ve been approached with some intriguing new opportunities. It was a hard decision, but something I’ve been thinking about for a while. We’ve been lucky enough to have a tremendous run of success. I am enormously grateful to ESNA CEO Cris Abrego and everyone at Endemol Shine, and I am especially thankful to those talented individuals I’ve worked alongside over the years, from our network partners to executive producers to PAs to make such memorable television together.”

Smith’s departure comes three months after Spike TV veteran Sharon Levy joined Endemol Shine North America as president of unscripted. She is expected to seek a replacement for Smith.

“Rob has helped launch and oversee production on some of the most popular unscripted shows of the last decade,” Endemol Shine North America CEO Chris Abrego said. “It has been a real pleasure working with him and I’ll certainly miss his creativity and work ethic. I understand his desire to pursue new challenges and wish him all the best.”

Deadline first reported Smith’s exit.