TV News Roundup: Rob Lowe’s A&E Supernatural Reality Series Sets Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, A&E reveals the premiere date for “The Lowe Files,” while Freida Pinto joins the cast of “The Path” on Hulu.

DATES

A&E announced that “The Lowe Files” will launch on August 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Executive produced by Rob Lowe, the series follows the famous actor and his two sons, Matthew and John, as they explore mysteries, legends, and supernatural phenomena such as Bigfoot sightings and the existence of ghosts. Watch a sneak peek of the series below.

PodcastOne and A&E are partnering together for the launch of “Cold Case Files: The Podcast.” Based off the A&E series “Cold Cases,” crime fans will follow detectives on their journey to solve a range of unsolved cases. With the aid of forensic technology, investigators will be able to unveil the secrets of these tragedies. Hosted by Brooke Gittings, “Cold Case Files: The Podcast” will air every Tuesday on aetv.com, PodcastOne.com, the PodcastOne app and Apple Podcasts.

AMC announced the fourth and final season of “Halt and Catch Fire” will begin with a two hour premiere on August 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Created by executive producer and co-showrunners Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers, the series takes the audience back to the early days of the Internet and the personal computing industry. “Halt and Catch Fire” stars Lee Pace as Joe MacMillan; Mackenzie Davis as Cameron Howe; Scoot McNairy as Gordon Clark; Kerry Bishé as Donna Clark; and Toby Huss as John Bosworth. Actress Anna Chulumsky recently joined the cast as Dr. Katie Herman.

The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) will launch the second half of Season 2 of “Greenleaf” with a two-night premiere on August 15 and 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Starring Merle Dandridge, Keith David, and Lynn Whitefield, the story follows the story the Greenleaf family as they dedicate themselves to their Memphis megachurch. The show is executive produced by Winfrey, Craig Wright, and Clement Virgo.

CASTING

Disney Junior has cast James Van Der Beek, Lauren Graham, and Isabella Crovetti in the new animated series “Vampirina.” Scheduled to premiere this fall, the story follows the lovable 12 year-old Vampirina as she faces the challenges of moving from Transylvania to her new human-home of Pennsylvania. Guest voices will include Patti LuPone, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Wanda Sykes.

“True Blood” actor Ryan Kwanten has been cast in the new Crackle drama “The Oath.” Executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film and Television Inc., the series dives into the world of gangs as they are sworn to protect and defend. The 10-episode series is will air in 2018.

Freida Pinto will be joining the cast of “The Path” on the Hulu as a series regular for Season 3. Pinto will be playing the role of Vera, a sleek publicist for the Meyerist movement. In an effort to devise her own scheme, Vera creates a faux relationship with Eddie (Aaron Paul). Created by Jessica Goldberg, along with Jason Katims and Michelle Lee, the new season is set to debut in early 2018.

RATINGS

The Season 4 premiere of “Power” opened to 3.26 million multiplatform viewers, with 1.68 of those coming from the Starz linear channel, according to data provided by the network. The crime drama series ticked up in the key adults 18-49 demographic, with 59% of the premiere’s audience falling in the age range, compared to 55% for the Season 3 premiere.

The series premiere of “The Mist” on Spike drew 1.3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 according to Nielsen Live+3 data. That means the series adaptation of the Stephen King story was up by 98% in adults 18-49 and 137% in total viewers in its timeslot compared to the previous four-week average for Spike.