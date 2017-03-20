Rob Lowe is embarking on an unscripted version of “The X-Files,” taking his adult sons on a search for answers to unsolved mysteries and supernatural lore.

“The Lowe Files,” from Critical Content, will feature the veteran actor and his sons — Matthew, 23, and John Owen, 21 — on a trek around the country to investigate spooky legends and mysteries. The trio aim to bring some scientific rigor to the process by consulting with experts and academics in fields related to the ghost stories they pursue.

“Since I was a kid I’ve loved unexplained legends, strange phenomena and the scary, supernatural stories told around campfires,” said Lowe. “When I became a father I shared those tales with my two sons. Together we bonded over Bigfoot, UFO’s, and every creepy and bizarre story we could find, passionately debating if they were real…or not. And we swore that someday the three of us would go on our own adventure to find out. That day has come.”

A&E has ordered nine episodes to premiere this summer. The series is expected to be a half-hour format.

Among the stories the Lowes will investigate include reports of an underwater alien base off the coast of Malibu, and Preston Castle, the abandoned boys reformatory near Sacramento that has long been rumored to be haunted.

“Watching Rob, Matthew and John Owen take this awesome adventure together, something that has long been a part of their family narrative, is the kind of organic programming that our viewers respond to best,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, exec VP and head of programming for A&E. “Their explorations will certainly lead them to dynamic and exciting places, but a nostalgic journey for a father and his sons is what’s at the heart of the series’ underlying mission.”

News of “The Lowe Files” comes one day before A&E’s parent company hosts an upfront presentation event in New York City. A&E is hoping to build on the momentum in the unscripted arena provided by the success of “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.”

Lowe has been a regular this season on the CBS medical drama “Code Black,” which is on the fence for a third season renewal. He toplined the well-received but low-rated Fox comedy “The Grinder” during the 2015-16 season.

Critical Content’s Tom Forman, Jon Beyer, Brad Bishop and Douglas McCallie are exec producers of “The Lowe Files” along with Rob Lowe.

(Pictured: Rob Lowe and wife Sheryl Berkoff flanked by sons Matthew and John Owen)