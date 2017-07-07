Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Reality Show Not on E! Schedule, Network Says

A recent feud between reality stars Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna has erupted into a tabloid super-scandal, but could the “revenge porn” saga have any impact on the Kardashian family’s E! empire?

Earlier this week, pornographic images exchanged between exes Kardashian and Chyna — who co-star on their own E! series, “Rob & Chyna” — were posted onto social media by Kardashian, prompting Instagram to shut down his account. Since, Chyna has retained lawyer Lisa Bloom, who says her client has filed for a restraining order.

Despite the legal drama, E! says, at this time, the scandal will have no impact on their Kardashian series — but only because “Rob & Chyna” had already been taken off the network’s schedule, prior to this week’s romantic falling out.

“While filming on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ has been ongoing, spin-off ‘Rob & Chyna’ has not been in production for several months and the series is not currently on the E! schedule,” a spokesperson for E! tells Variety in an exclusive statement. “As always, we follow the family’s lead regarding their lives and relationships, and viewers saw firsthand as the family discussed putting ‘Rob & Chyna’ on hold in an episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ this spring. ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ is not filming right now.”

“Rob & Chyna” premiered in Sept. 2016 and ran for one season. The series was renewed for a second season, but in light of Kardashian and Chyna’s breakup earlier this year, plans for Season 2 were put on hold. The first season centered around the then-newly engaged and pregnant duo, who are now parents to a seven-month-old daughter.

While the show is on hold, no word from E! on an official cancellation for “Rob & Chyna,” given this week’s new developments for the former couple.

Aside from “Rob & Chyna,” the couple has appeared on E!’s other Kardashian series, including “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which concluded production on its thirteenth season on June 11. Coming up this summer is a new spinoff, “Life of Kylie,” following Kardashian’s younger half-sister, Kylie Jenner — the show has been described as centering around the teenage mogul’s business and personal life, but E! declined to comment on whether Kardashian or Chyna had filmed scenes for that show or “KUWTK,” prior to their social media scandal.