‘Rizzoli & Isles’ Creator Developing Female Police Drama at Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

“Rizzoli & Isles” creator Janet Tamaro is developing a new female police drama series for Fox, Variety has learned exclusively.

Currently titled “Smoke and Mirrors,” the series would follow a seasoned former detective who is now a mom stuck behind a desk and raising two kids. She is unexpectedly pulled back into the field to cover for a sick colleague and work alongside a young rookie female detective who has been deep undercover.

Fox has ordered a script for the project with a penalty attached. Tamaro will write and executive produce. 20th Century Fox Television is producing.

“Rizzoli & Isles” aired on TNT for seven seasons and 105 episodes, concluding in September 2016. It was based on the novel series by Tess Gerritsen. In addition to creating that series, Tamaro has also written for and produced shows like “Bones,” “Sleeper Cell,” and “CSI: New York.” She has also written episodes of “Lost” and “Law & Order: SVU.” Tamaro is repped by CAA.

This fall, Fox will launch several new series, including: “The Gifted,” which is set in Marvel’s “X-Men” universe; supernatural comedy “Ghosted” starring Craig Robinson and Adam Scott; and “The Orville,” a new “Star Trek”-inspired series from Seth MacFarlane. The network will also look to replicate their success with “Grease Live” by launching a new live musical event based on “A Christmas Story” this December.

The new Ryan Murphy drama “911,” comedy “LA to Vegas,” and a new installment of “The X-Files” are expected to launch at midseason.