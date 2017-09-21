‘Riverdale’ Star Returns to Production After Late-Night Car Crash

The star of “Riverdale” escaped a late-night car crash last week without serious injury, Variety has confirmed. Production on the CW drama has continued uninterrupted.

Sources tell Variety that K.J. Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on the Warner Bros. Television-produced series, was involved in a crash last week that caused severe damage to his vehicle, but left him without significant injuries. Apa was back on set filming the next day after visiting the hospital for observation. The actor had been driving a rental car after being involved in a minor accident near set a few days earlier.

Following the accident, several actors confronted producers regarding transportation policies for the show, which they believed contributed to an unsafe work environmnet. Warner Bros. does not provide transportation to and from the show’s Vancouver set. However, a source close to the production noted that the studio’s policy for “Riverdale” and all of its series is to provide transportation upon request for all cast and crew should they feel too tired to drive at the end of the workday. As with other shows, production on “Riverdale” often stretches into very late hours. A source says that the studio policy of providing a car service or taxi — as well as a nearby hotel room — upon request to any cast or crew member was announced at the start of production this season and is reiterated periodically in notices attached to call sheets.

A representative for Apa did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Warner Bros. Television declined to comment.