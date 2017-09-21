‘Riverdale’ Star Returns to Production After Late-Night Car Crash

Senior TV Reporter @gdanielholloway
KJ Apa
Courtesy of The CW

The star of “Riverdale” escaped a late-night car crash last week without serious injury, Variety has confirmed. Production on the CW drama has continued uninterrupted.

Sources tell Variety that K.J. Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on the Warner Bros. Television-produced series, was involved in a crash last week that caused severe damage to his vehicle, but left him without significant injuries. Apa was back on set filming the next day after visiting the hospital for observation. The actor had been driving a rental car after being involved in a minor accident near set a few days earlier.

Related

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Series in Development at CW From ‘Riverdale’ Team

Following the accident, several actors confronted producers regarding transportation policies for the show, which they believed contributed to an unsafe work environmnet. Warner Bros. does not provide transportation to and from the show’s Vancouver set. However, a source close to the production noted that the studio’s policy for “Riverdale” and all of its series is to provide transportation upon request for all cast and crew should they feel too tired to drive at the end of the workday. As with other shows, production on “Riverdale” often stretches into very late hours. A source says that the studio policy of providing a car service or taxi — as well as a nearby hotel room — upon request to any cast or crew member was announced at the start of production this season and is reiterated periodically in notices attached to call sheets.

A representative for Apa did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Warner Bros. Television declined to comment.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad