Go ahead and order that second Chock’lit Shake. The CW has just renewed “Riverdale” for Season 2, Variety has learned.

While “Riverdale” hasn’t precisely been a juggernaut in its first six outings, averaging a 0.4 in the 18-49 demographic and 1.16 million viewers, it adds a healthy 78% in the CW-coveted 18-34 demographic in Nielsen’s Live+7 ratings, and with the network’s massive output deal with Netflix that sees all CW series put on the service eight days after their seasons end, those numbers are pretty much gravy.

The series, essentially “Gossip Girl” meets “Twin Peaks,” has been generally well-received. Variety‘s Sonia Saraiya called it “an eerie and offbeat take on the high school mythos — both addictive and confusing in equal parts.”

The CW has already given renewals to “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” and five other series, essentially bringing back its entire slate — the lone shows not renewed are fall dramas “Frequency” and “No Tomorrow.” “The Vampire Diaries” wraps up its seven-season run this Friday, with period drama “Reign” also ending after its current season.

Based on the characters from Archie Comics, “Riverdale” is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (“Supergirl,” “Glee”), Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics).