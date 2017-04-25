TV News Roundup: Mark Consuelos Cast in ‘Riverdale’ Season 2 as Veronica’s Father

In today’s roundup, Mark Consuelos has been cast as Veronica Lodge’s father in Season 2 of “Riverdale,” while Samantha Bee’s “Not the White House Correspondents Dinner” will stream on Twitter.

CASTING

Mark Consuelos may be joining the the CW’s “Riverdale” cast for the show’s second season as Hiram Lodge, according to TV Line. Lodge, Veronica Lodge’s heretofore-unseen father, has been stuck in jail throughout the first season due to an embezzlement charge. Per the show’s official description, Lodge is described as a “a ruthless, handsome, charismatic businessman who is coming back to Riverdale after weathering a financial scandal that almost destroyed him. He is there to reconnect with his wife Hermione and, especially, his daughter Veronica, who is the apple of his eye.” Consuelos’ appearance in the show, however, is dependent on whether or not Fox’s baseball drama “Pitch,” on which Consuelos co-stars, is renewed for a second season, since those obligations would supersede any to “Riverdale.”

SPECIALS

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: Not the White House Correspondents Dinner” will stream in full on Twitter following the special’s premiere on TBS. Hosted by Bee, the special will be filmed at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, April 29, and air the same evening on TBS at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Twitter will then stream the uncensored version of the event at 11 p.m. ET. The stream is accessible via samanthabee.twitter.com or the @FullFrontalSamB handle. Twitter will also serve as hub for exclusive content such as an hour-long red carpet special beginning at 9 p.m. ET. TBS’ proceeds from “Not the White House Correspondents Dinner” will go to the Committee to Protect Journalists. In addition, the network announced that Elvis Costello & the Imposters will play the event’s after-party.

For the first time, CBS‘ “Undercover Boss” will feature two celebrity “bosses” going undercover to look for undiscovered talent in their own field. Grammy Award-winning country artist Darius Rucker will travel to Austin, Texas’ famous Sixth Street to search for talented street performers, run an open mic night, and work as a roadie. Chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson will scour public cooking classes, soup kitchens, culinary institutes, and high-end food trucks for the next best cooking talent. Rucker’s episode will premiere May 12 at 8/7c and Samuelsson’s episode May 19 at 8/7c.

PREMIERE DATES

The final season of AMC’s Revolutionary War spy drama “Turn: Washington’s Spies” premieres June 17th at 9 p.m. ET with a two-hour premiere. The ten-episode final season opens with traitor Benedict Arnold (Owain Yeoman) taking his revenge on George Washington (Ian Kahn) by rounding up suspected rebel spies to impress his new British commanders. Meanwhile, Abe Woodhull (Jamie Bell) and the other members of the Culper Ring escape Arnold’s clutches and unintended consequences compel Abe to seek revenge.

DEVELOPMENT

Genius Brands International has licensed the rights to its CGI-animated kids series “Rainbow Rangers” to Nickelodeon. Currently in development, the mission-based action-adventure series is expected to premiere on Nickelodeon’s preschool channel, Nick, Jr. The Rainbow Rangers – seven girls, each a different color of the rainbow, each with her own personality and powers – band together to save the day whenever there’s trouble for the people, animals or natural wonders of the Earth. Each storyline is designed to show viewers the importance of working together and that actions both big and small can make the world a better place. Rob Minkoff, Shane Morris, Tim Mansfield, and Elise Allen are all credited as creators, with Genius Brands CEO Andy Heyward as executive producer and Ruben Aquino on design.

EXECUTIVES

Meghan Lyvers has been named senior vice president of co-productions and development for CBS Studios International. In her new position, Lyvers will relocate to the Company’s EMEA headquarters in Amsterdam, and report to Armando Nuñez, president and CEO of CBS Studios International and David Stapf, president of CBS Television Studios. Previously a senior programming executive, Lyvers will acquire new formats, identify co-production opportunities, and look to develop original series with CBS’ broadcast and streaming partners around the world in her new position.

AWARD SHOWS

Emilio Azcárraga Jean, chairman, president, and CEO of Grupo Televisa will be honored with 2017’s International Emmy Directorate Award on Nov. 20 in New York City. Jean has helmed Grupo Televisa since 1997 and has lead Mexico’s largest broadcaster and pay television provider through diversification and expansion.

The first-ever NBA Awards on TNT will be hosted by Drake at Basketball City at Pier 36 in New York City. The awards show is designed to honor all of the NBA’s top performers in one night. It will air Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET. Award categories will include fan-voted categories, with finalists announced April 27 during TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” Created by Turner Sports and the NBA, the award show is produced by dick clark productions.