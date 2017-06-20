Riley Keough Joins Al Pacino in HBO’s Joe Paterno Film

“Fury Road” star Riley Keough is set to co-star opposite Al Pacino in HBO Films’ as yet untitled Joe Paterno project, from executive producer/director Barry Levinson.

Keough will play Sarah Ganim, the 23-year-old journalist who first reported on the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal, bringing it to the attention of the national media — and ultimately winning a Pulitzer Prize for her work.

The story follows Paterno’s (Pacino) later years, who after becoming the winningest coach in college football history, gets embroiled in the scandal, challenging his legacy and forcing him to face questions of institutional failure on behalf of the victims.

Levinson will direct and executive produce through his Levinson/Fontana banner, with Jason Sosnoff and Tom Fontana also executive producing. Edward Pressman and Linday Sloane will also executive produce, along with Rick Nicita through his RP Media Company. Debora Cahn, John C. Richards, and David McKenna will write. The film will be produced in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Following her breakout role in “Mad Max: Fury Road” as one of the muses, Keough has scored starring roles in such projects as “The Discovery” with Rooney Mara and Steven Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky.” She recently wrapped production on the A24 film “It Comes at Night” opposite Joel Edgerton and also has Justin Kelly movie “Welcome the Stranger.” She earned a Golden Globe nom for her work in Steven Soderbergh’s “The Girlfriend Experience,” which premiered on Starz in April 2016.

She was most recently seen in “American Honey” opposite Shia LaBeouf, which also earned her strong reviews. She is repped by WME and manager Thor Bradwell of Thirty Three Management.