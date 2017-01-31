Rihanna is back onscreen again, this time as Marion Crane in “Bates Motel.” A new trailer for the final season of the show offers a glimpse at the singer, who plays the real estate secretary murdered by her hotel proprietor, a role made famous by Janet Leigh in the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock film “Psycho.”

The show has finally reached the point where the action will coincide with the plot of the film, after Norma (Vera Farmiga) dies and Norman (Freddie Highmore) begins his transition into the hallucinatory, cross-dressing murderer that Anthony Perkins depicted over fifty years ago.

“Can I get a room?” Rihanna’s Marion Crane asks Bates. In a blue velvet jacket, Crane is soaking wet but only onscreen for only a shot before we see Bates spying on her through a small hole in the wall.

Rihanna signed on to the show last year. The announcement, made at the Comic Con panel for “Bates Motel,” came with news that the show would air for a fifth and final season.

From the looks of the teaser, Norma has Norman unraveling faster than we saw last season.

“Did you kill them?” Norman is asked of bodies found in a lake, tears streaming from his eyes. Later in the trailer, Norman is seen dressed like his late mother, blond wig and all.

Executive producer Carlton Cuse has said that the end of the show will not parallel the end of the film, so we have to wait until the season premieres on Feb. 20 on A&E to find out Marion’s fate.

Watch the trailer below: