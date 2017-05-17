TNT Sets Projects With Ridley Scott, Michael Moore, Sarah Jessica Parker, Margaret Cho

TNT has ambitious plans to greatly expand its scripted and documentary slate, enlisting a slew of boldface names to deliver a range of programming for the Turner cabler.

TNT programming plans to be unveiled Wednesday at Turner’s upfront include:

Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions banner is developing a sci-fi program block.

Michael Moore will host and direct the docu-series “Live From the Apocalypse.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Morgan Spurlock will produce the docu-series “Who Run the World,” examining issues women face.

Margaret Cho and writer Liz Sarnoff have landed a pilot order for Cho’s autobiographical drama “Highlander.”

“Hamilton” alum Daveed Diggs has been set to star in the pilot “Snowpiercer,” with “Dr. Strange” helmer Scott Derrickson set to direct.

The ambitious slate is part of Turner’s effort to reinvent TNT as a home for high-end drama series and provocative unscripted series with a documentary focus.

The Scott Free sci-fi programming block is envisioned as a mix of dramas and short-form content. Scott and Scott Free’s David Zucker, Jordan Sheehan and Clayton Krueger will serve as exec producers along with Turner’s Studio T arm.

“We’re looking to create a programming block filled with the kind of imaginative, awe-inspiring storytelling that has made science fiction such a beloved and enduring genre,” said Sarah Aubrey, TNT’s exec VP of original programming.

“Michael Moore Live From the Apocalypse” will bring the filmmaker’s signature perspective to contemporary political and social issues. Moore will direct and star and exec produce with Meghan O’Hara. Nick McKinney will produce. It’s expected to premiere in the fall.

“Our show will be dangerous and relentless,” Moore said. “And it will be a destination for those who want to know what’s really going on and what they might be able to do about it.”

Parker and Spurlock have teamed with Refinery29 to explore gender inequality and obstacles that women face in all aspects of their lives. “As we continue the fight for equality in pay, access to healthcare, childcare and more, I hope we can give a voice to the unheard and invite every human to be a part of the conversation,” Parker said.

Cho’s “Highlander,” from Marty Adelstein’s Tomorrow Studios and Studio T, tells the story of two Korean families linked by a patriarch are forced to come together after tragedy strikes. The project is inspired by Cho’s history of substance abuse.

“Liz Sarnoff and Margaret Cho’s brilliant script exposes Margaret’s warm heart and bracing humor, balancing powerful emotional truths with laugh-out-loud scenes and characters,” Aubrey said.

“Snowpiercer,” also from Tomorrow Studios and Studio T, is an adaptation of the 2013 futuristic actioner of the same name about a planet that has become a frozen wasteland, where all that survives of humanity is contained in a giant train that is continually circling the globe. Diggs, a Tony winner for his work as Jefferson and Lafayette in “Hamilton,” will play a prisoner kept in harsh conditions at the tail end of the train.

