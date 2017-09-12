‘Ride With Norman Reedus’ Scores Early Season 3 Renewal at AMC

“Ride With Norman Reedus” has been renewed for Season 3 two months before its Season 2 premiere, AMC announced Tuesday.

The third season will air in 2018. Season 2 of “Ride with Norman Reedus” premieres as a special two-night television event starting on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 11 p.m. ET/PT, followed by a second episode the next night on Monday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, in its regular time slot.

“Ride with Norman Reedus” follows “The Walking Dead” star and motorcycle enthusiast as he hits the open road to explore local biker culture and celebrate the best and brightest collectors, mechanics and craftsmen around the country. Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion as they journey across an unknown terrain and experience the culture surrounding them.

Reedus begins Season 2 in Spain alongside “The Walking Dead” castmate Jeffrey Dean Morgan and a few hundred thousand fans. Additional episodes this season follow Reedus hitting the Low Country of Savannah, Georgia with comedian Dave Chappelle, taking on his home turf of New York City with famed chef Mario Batali, and much more.

“There’s not much I love more than riding my bike on an open road with good friends,” said Reedus. “The fact that I get to do that as my job is a dream come true. I’m super stoked for people to watch the upcoming season and can’t wait to start shooting three soon.”

“Ride with Norman Reedus” is produced by Left/Right, with Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Anneka Jones serving as executive producers. Reedus also serves as executive producer.