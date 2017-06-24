Dan Harmon Reassures ‘Rick and Morty’ Fans That Season 3 Is Happening

“Rick and Morty” co-creator Dan Harmon went on a positive rant over the weekend reassuring fans that behind-the-scenes issues are not to blame for the prolonged absence of Season 3. Harmon also confirmed that he and fellow co-creator Justin Roiland are not feuding over the Adult Swim animated comedy, contrary to reports.

Early Saturday morning, Harmon responded to a “RaM” fan’s apprehension that the massive popularity of the series has outweighed his and Roiland’s desire to make the show.

This is the nicest phrasing of this concern in TV history and I promise it will not happen. RaM dies of satisfaction in..I'm guessing 2040 https://t.co/hoe0f1NGzR — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) June 24, 2017

The initial Twitter exchange resulted in a massive 26-tweet-long message dispelling any and all rumors that production has halted. The reason it seems for Season 3 to be taking longer than expected? Simple: Quality over quantity.

“A hungover thread where I address ‘Rick and Morty’ devotees because I feel bad for any fan worrying about any show-threatening issue,” Harmon began. “Justin and I are very regretful about the season taking way too long. I want to explain ‘what happened’ because it’s way less dramatic … Than you might ever imagine. Post-Internet TV audiences are so used to finding out there’s an intriguing/confusing/intense reason for delays … But the truth in this case is so very boring … The reason Season 3 took long is because it took long to write, because it was Season 3 of a show that we were scared to make worse than Season 2 or Season 1.”

Season 1 of the critically acclaimed cartoon premiered way back on Dec. 2, 2013. Season 2 then followed after a sizable hiatus on July 26, 2015. An after-the-credits scene in the Season 2 finale confirmed that new episodes would start airing “in like, a year and a half, or longer.” This potential joke was proven fact on April Fools’ Day this year with the surprise release of the Season 3 premiere. However, no new episodes have followed in the nearly three months since.

Many fans — and even some media outlets — theorized the delay was due to Harmon’s infamous ability to butt heads with co-workers. Luckily, he denounced those rumors on Twitter as well.

“If you do know of me at all, you know that if Justin and I had ever fought, not only wouldn’t we be able to keep it secret … We’d be all too eager to share it with you.”

The remaining 13 episodes of “Rick and Morty” Season 3 are expected to air sometime in 2017.

All 26 of Dan Harmon’s tweets on “Rick and Morty” Season 3 can be viewed below.

