Fitness guru Richard Simmons, who has been hospitalized since Monday for what his rep told ABC News were “gastrointestinal issues,” has posted a Facebook message to his fans assuring that he will be “feeling good and back home in a couple of days.”

“Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes. You will never know how much it means to me. Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL Well by now you know that I’m not ‘missing,’ just a little under the weather. I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days.

This has reminded me that when you need help you can’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it. We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it’s just bigger than we are. I reached out and I hope you will too,” the message read.

Simmons has been in the news recently over reports that for about the past three years, he has been a recluse who never left the house or interacted with fans. A popular podcast in March, “Missing Richard Simmons,” delved into his absence from the public eye and concluded that although he may be suffering from depression, he was ready to retire and leave the spotlight and was not under undue influence from his housekeeper or others.

The 68-year old exercise impresario closed his fitness studio Slimmons last year and had cut off contact with many of his fans and acquaintances, according to the podcast.