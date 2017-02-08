Richard Hatch, star of the original “Battlestar Galactica” and the Syfy remake, died on Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his manger confirmed to Variety. He was 71.

Hatch died around 1:30 p.m. at his home in Santa Clarita, Calif., with his son Paul by his side.

“I will always remember him fondly for his inspiring sense of youthful wonder, his boundless passion for creative expression, and his huge, kind heart,” his manager Michael Kaliski said.

Hatch played Captain Apollo in the original series, which aired from 1978-79, a role that earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a television series – drama. He played a different character, Tom Zarek, in the 2003 reimagined series. According to a Facebook post for “Axanar,” a “Star Trek” fan series that Hatch starred on, the actor was battling pancreatic cancer.

Hatch’s acting career started on the soap opera “All My Children” in 1971. He appeared in numerous dramas throughout the years, including “Hawaii Five-O.” He also wrote five “Battlestar” novels.

His additional credits include guest roles in a number of ’70s and ’80s favorites, including “CHiPs,” “Fantasy Island,” “Dynasty,” “Murder She Wrote,” “The Love Boat,” “T.J. Hooker,” “Baywatch,” and “MacGyver.”

Friends and colleagues paid tribute to Hatch on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

“Battlestar Galactica” executive producer Ronald D. Moore tweeted, “Richard Hatch was a good man, a gracious man, and a consummate professional. His passing is a heavy blow to the entire BSG family.”

Richard Hatch was a good man, a gracious man, and a consummate professional. His passing is a heavy blow to the entire BSG family. — Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) February 7, 2017

Edward J. Olmos, who played Admiral Adama, also tweeted his condolences, “Richard Hatch you made our universe a better place We love you for it. Rest In Peace my friend @SoSayWeAll the Admiral!”

.Richard Hatch you made our universe a better place We love you for it. Rest In Peace my friend @SoSayWeAll the Admiral! — Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) February 7, 2017

Bear McCreary, the composer on the show, wrote: “I share tragic news with a heavy heart. “Richard Hatch is no longer with us. Goodbye Tom Zarek / Apollo # SoSayWeAll”

I share tragic news with a heavy heart. Richard Hatch is no longer with us. Goodbye Tom Zarek / Apollo #SoSayWeAll https://t.co/wmisRxVixe — Bear McCreary (@bearmccreary) February 7, 2017

“So say we all” is an affirmation in the “Battlestar” community, akin to “amen.”

Hatch is survived by his son Paul and brother John.