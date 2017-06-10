‘Grand Tour’ Host Richard Hammond Airlifted After ‘The Biggest Crash’ Jeremy Clarkson Has Ever Seen

Richard Hammond car crash
“It was the biggest crash I’ve ever seen,” claimed Jeremy Clarkson of his “Grand Tour” cohost Richard Hammond’s car accident Saturday morning.

Former “Top Gear” host Hammond was filming for Season 2 of his Amazon Prime series in Switzerland when his electric Rimac Concept One car began rolling after completing the Hemberg Hill climb. Despite the severity of the crash, no serious injuries are being reported.

“Richard was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames,” said a spokesperson for “The Grand Tour.” “He was flown by Air Ambulance to hospital in St. Gallen to be checked over revealing a fracture to his knee.”

Clarkson was also on set when the accident occurred, confirming Hammond’s apparent safety on Twitter.

“Nobody else was in the car or involved in the accident, and we’d like to thank the paramedics on site for their swift response,” continued the spokesperson.

It is unknown what exactly caused the car crash, but the incident is currently being investigated by Swiss authorities.

Season 2 of “The Grand Tour” starring Hammond, Clarkson, and James May returns to Amazon this October.

