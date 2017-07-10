Richard Dreyfuss to Guest Star on Jason Alexander Audience Network Series ‘Hit the Road’

Academy Award winner Richard Dreyfuss will guest star on the upcoming Jason Alexander Audience Network comedy series “Hit the Road,” Variety has learned.

Dreyfuss will play James, Alexander’s character’s father. He is described as “a gruff, grizzled dysfunctional jerk of a dad who doesn’t have a single kind word to say about his son.” Dreyfuss won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in “The Goodbye Girl,” and was nominated for the same award for his role in “Mr. Holland’s Opus.” His other notable film roles include “Cl0se Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Jaws,” “American Graffiti,” and “Stand by Me.” On the television side, he recently starred in the ABC miniseries “Madoff”–based on the true story of the Bernie Madoff’s $65 billion Ponzi scheme–as well as the Fox event series “Shots Fired.”

He is repped by APA.

“Hit the Road,” co-created by Alexander, Emmy-nominated comedy writer Peter Tilden and British screenwriter Dean Craig, is a half-hour series about a musical family of would-be rock/ pop stars who traverse the country in a cramped tour bus in search of fame and fortune. Led by patriarch Ken Swallow (Alexander), the series also stars Amy Pietz, Natalie Sharp, Nick Marini, Tim Johnson Jr., and Maddie Dixon-Poirier.

Primary Wave Entertainment and Fabrik Entertainment produce. Alexander, Tilden, and Craig executive produce along with Bart Peters, Christopher Long for Audience Network, David Guillod and Mark Burg for Primary Wave Entertainment, and Melissa Aouate and Henrik Bastin for Fabrik Entertainment. The series was given a 10 episode straight to series order in April. It will premiere this fall.