Virtual Reality Thriller ‘Reverie’ Lands Series Order at NBC

NBC has greenlit another series for the 2017-2018 television season — “Reverie,” a virtual-reality thriller, has landed a series order.

“Reverie” is a grounded, dramatic thriller about a former detective specializing in human behavior who is brought in when the launch of an advanced virtual reality program has dangerous and unintended consequences.

Sarah Shahi stars, alongside Dennis Haysbert, Jessica Lu, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Kathryn Morris

“Reverie” hails from writer Mickey Fisher, who created Halle Berry’s former CBS series “Extant.” Fisher will serve as executive producer with Justin Falvey and Daryl Frank of Amblin TV, and Brooklyn Weaver. Jaume Collet-Serra, who directed the pilot, will also executive prUniversal Television is the studio.

NBC was the first network to get a jump-start on series orders. Last week, the network greenlit military drama “For God and Country” and Jason Katims’ “Rise.” On Thursday, the network ordered crime drama “Good Girls.”